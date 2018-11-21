Menu
Offbeat

Schoolie risks life with ‘idiotic’ stunt

by Michael Saunders
21st Nov 2018 3:48 AM
ALARMING footage has circulated online of a Gold Coast schoolie risking his life by standing on the ledge of a high-rise apartment building.

In the video a young man can be seen standing on the ledge with his arms outstretched â€" seemingly unconcerned about the dangers involved with the risky stunt.

A friend can be seen leaning over the balcony and demanding the youngster to return to safety.

The footage was shared on the Snapchat social media platform.

 

A schoolie risks his life by standing dangerously close to the edge of a building on the Gold Coast.
Despite the dangerous antics, police say they were overall pleased with the crowd behaviour with nine arrests and 11 offences overnight, mainly for drug possession offences.

Of those arrested, eight were male and one was a female schoolie.

In comparison for the same night in 2017 there were 17 schoolies arrested.

Six schoolies were also issued with liquor infringements notices.

There were 14 non-schoolies arrested on 20 charges relating to public nuisance and drug possession.

Police continue to remind school leavers to act responsibly, stay safe and watch your mates.

    Local Partners