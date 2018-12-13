Tim’s final words give Dad peace

Tim Caraco’s twin passions for photography and vintage motorcycles were well represented and remembered at the funeral for the 29-year-old creative talent yesterday at the Life Development Centre in Nerang. Picture: Tim Marsden

THE father of inspirational photographer Tim Caraco has revealed in a final conversation hours before his son's untimely death that he had expressed how happy he was.

In a moving tribute at yesterday's packed funeral for the 29-year-old, his dad Alex said "Timo" called at 5.39am two Sundays ago, hours before his fatal motorbike accident.

Mr Caraco told a packed Life Development Centre at Nerang where 600-plus family and friends gathered to celebrate his life: "I got hold of him at 6.09am and he said 'Dad I'm so happy, I'm sooo happy!' … I said 'Alright as long as you're happy, good'. He said 'We'll see each other this afternoon'. We didn't."

Tim died at the scene in Bilinga about 8.15am prompting a flood of tributes for the respected creative described as an adventurous, fun-loving, honest and loyal free spirit.

More than 600 family and friends turned out to celebrate Tim Caraco’s life. Picture: Tim Marsden

His impressive volume of work leaves a legacy including two stunning Gold Coast time lapses which went viral, photography books celebrating motorcycles, a riding documentary through Iceland and a short film in Tasmania.

Mr Caraco said most importantly the relationship Tim had with him, his mum Michelle and sister Courtney was a great and open one.

"We were always happy with whatever he did, supported him in every way we could.

GOLD COAST TIME LAPSE BY TIM CARACO: PART ONE

Tim's father Alex speaks at the funeral: “As Timo would say, ‘Mate, I’m living the dream — Dad I’m not sure when you are going to start doing that but I’m doing it right now’.” Picture: Tim Marsden

"And my last words of the conversation with him were he was a happy boy and that was all that mattered to me," Mr Caraco reflected.

"As Timo would say, 'Mate, I'm living the dream - Dad I'm not sure when you are going to start doing that but I'm doing it right now'. Rest in Peace Timo, I'll miss you so much. I do believe he's happy.

"I cried for a week but no point crying anymore, time to celebrate," he said, adding he marvelled at how many countries his son traversed for work.

BEHIND THE SCENES WITH TIM CARACO FILMING PART TWO

Tim Caraco created two stunning timelapses of the Gold Coast, photography books on classic motorcycles and also worked as a videographer. Picture: Tim Marsden

Michelle said she named him Tim as it was simple: "I wanted him to notice the simple things in life, to be observant and appreciate the simple beauty of nature. My hopes were answered with him not just seeing the beauty in all things but wanting to capture the beauty through a lense so spectacularly and creatively.

"His sister Courtney was always helping him with something and trying to sort his life out as she would say. He would stir her something terrible. He was so lucky to have her as a sister. There was wonderful banter between them."

The Life Development Centre at Nerang was packed with people spilling out the back door during the service. Picture: Tim Marsden

A wide group of friends - spanning flatmates, collaborators, motorbike fans and his photography apprentice shared vivid, funny memories.

4040 Creative founder Nic Nichols who worked with him on many jobs gave tribute for a lot of early "passion project" work by Tim that went unpaid.

"I'm really proud and thankful for Tim - proud of what he achieved and became as an artist, a photographer and a filmmaker. He didn't just make a living he actually made a life and I think that's a very special thing to accomplish.

Motorcycle-loving mates led his coffin out afterwards. Picture: Ryan Keen

"Whether a job was fun, boring, or successful it was always enjoyable because it was an opportunity for us to hang out. I'm very thankful for his devotion and passion."