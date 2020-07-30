Menu
Subscribe Digital Edition
Queensland nurse gets COVID-19 in Melbourne

by Greg Stolz
30th Jul 2020 10:30 AM
A GOLD Coast nurse sent to Victoria to help fight the second wave of COVID-19 sweeping the southern state has contracted the virus.

She was among almost 30 Queensland nurses who made a mercy dash to Melbourne earlier this month to help their Victorian counterparts.

The infected nurse is understood to be in quarantine in Melbourne, unable to return home.

The Queensland nurses were being accommodated in one-bedroom apartments to limit the risk of infections to themselves and the community.

 

 

They are spending their days performing COVID tests across the city, many in pop-up clinics, in full protective gear.

They were scheduled to finish their deployment on August 5 before spending two weeks in quarantine in Melbourne.

It's believed the nurse will return to Queensland on a State Government charter flight once she finishes quarantine.

 

 

Originally published as Gold Coast nurse gets COVID-19 in Melbourne

