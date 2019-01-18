This mum is 41 but looks 21

Belinda has revealed how she earned her incredible abs. Picture: Belinda.n.x

A mum who looks better at 41 than she did at 21 has revealed her tips to reversing the ageing process - and how she got her incredible abs.

Belinda Norton, from the Gold Coast, Queensland, said she's turned back time by 20 years telling her 51,000 followers on Instagram how she did it - and some of her suggestions are more achievable than you might think.

With tips include ditching cardio, getting a massage once-a-month and eating six meals a day, she said you too can feel "youthful for as long as possible" on her blog, Blivewear.

The mum-of-two, advises to eat vitamin-packed blueberries and a handful of almonds every day, as well as spinach five times a week, oily salmon twice weekly and vegetables in every meal.

This 41-year-old mum has reversed time, looking better at 41 than she did at 21. Picture: Belinda.n.x

One of her more unusual tips though is to avoid drinking from straws, which Belinda warns will "create wrinkles around your lips" which she likens to smoking.

Belinda - who has two children Zade, 13, and Meka, 11 - also recommends swapping cardio for weight training, saying: "Please try less running. I have found excessive running to be counter-productive to our best body shape."

She still runs occasionally, but does so at speed and for around 3-7km, and generally prefers sprinting or walking - which she does every morning before breakfast to "revive" her.

And Belinda reckons chilling out is just as important as working up a sweat, recommending a monthly massage.

"Massage should not be seen as a luxury item," she said. "It is a healthy necessity just like going to the dentist or any other health professional."

"It creates better mobility and also flushes unwanted toxins creating a more youthful body and skin tone."

Belinda also suggest keeping a positive mindset, doing a weekly yoga class for stress, listening to soothing music, soaking in a bath, reading books over technology and getting at least seven hours of sleep every night.

And make time for your friends - with a "girlfriends date" at least every two weeks.

"Girls need girls banter and this time is so important as a stress buster for all women," she said.

Belinda eats six meals every day, which should be the size of your two fists, and also takes hair and skin supplements.

But she never eats junk food or sugar, recommending an apple over sweet treats.

She said: "Think about the food you intake as it actually is: How is it made? Where did it come from?"

She also doesn't believe in counting calories or on-trend macros, as Belinda she feels this is a "ridiculous way to live".

When it comes to skincare, she says it's important to wash your face every night, never sleep in makeup, moisturise morning and night, and exfoliate with lactic acid every three days.

She also gets an $160 microdermabrasion treatment every three months and puts rosehip oil around her eyes.

She starts and ends each day with a large glass of water, something she also does before every meal.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission