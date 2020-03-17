Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Gold Coast missing person: Have you seen him?

by Emily Halloran
17th Mar 2020 11:39 AM

POLICE are seeking assistance to locate a man who was reported missing from Mudgeeraba last night.

Collin Cronkright, 19, was last seen at 7.30pm at Stockman Crescent house before leaving on foot without his wallet, mobile phone or car keys.

He has not made contact with his family since.

Collin Cronkright, 19, was last seen at Stockman Crescent in Mudgeeraba at 7.30pm on Monday March 16. Photo: Queensland Police
Collin Cronkright, 19, was last seen at Stockman Crescent in Mudgeeraba at 7.30pm on Monday March 16. Photo: Queensland Police

Police and family hold serious concerns for his well-being as he suffers from a medical condition and his disappearance is out of character.

Mr Cronkright is described as caucasian, 182cm tall and slouches forward, average build, light brown shaggy style hair and has a three-day style facial hair growth on his face.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie; jeans; black sneakers and a grey t-shirt.

Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is asked to come forward.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks gold coast missing person queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SunWater reduces releases from Paradise Dam, road reopens

        premium_icon SunWater reduces releases from Paradise Dam, road reopens

        News RELEASES from Paradise Dam have been cut by 75 per cent to allow maintenance to be carried out.

        • 17th Mar 2020 11:29 AM
        Council cancels public events until further notice

        premium_icon Council cancels public events until further notice

        News THE Bundaberg Regional Council has cancelled events that will encourage public...

        Drink driver jailed over death of loved CQU professor

        premium_icon Drink driver jailed over death of loved CQU professor

        News Court nightmare has finally ended for Phillip Donaldson’s family

        CANDIDATE Q&A: Does the Open for Development scheme work?

        premium_icon CANDIDATE Q&A: Does the Open for Development scheme work?

        News IS BUNDABERG’S Open For Development Scheme working? Local candidates response to...