Gold Coast Mayor's bodyguard helps him jump queue

by Lexie Cartwright
16th Apr 2018 5:09 AM

SINCE when does a city mayor get to queue-jump and hog a busy elevator all to himself?

Games Confidential spotted Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate and his wife Ruth at Nineteen at The Star this week.

The pair, who went unnoticed by guests despite being dressed elegantly and flanked by a security guard, looked to be enjoying themselves as they dined at the swish new venue.

Tom Tate’s security reserved the elevator just for the Gold Coast Mayor and his wife Ruth, leaving nearby guests confused. Picture: Glenn Hampson
As they left, a group of people were waiting for an elevator when their mayoral bodyguard pushed them ahead of the queue.

He reserved the elevator just for them, and wouldnâ€™t allow anyone else to get in.

A number of those waiting were confused about who he was â€" and why a mayor would deserve such royal treatment.

