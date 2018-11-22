Man’s threats to publish nude photos

Scott Roy Cooper, 25, leaves Southport District Court after pleading guilty to two counts of extortion. Picture: Lea Emery

A GOLD Coast man threatened to publish two women's nude photos online if they did not send him more naked pictures.

Scott Ray Cooper, 25, had already promised one of the women $10,000 to provide the original photos of her breasts.

She was never paid.

Cooper this morning pleaded guilty in Southport District Court to two counts of extortion.

Judge Richard Jones sentenced him to 15 months in prison wholly suspended for a two-year operational period.

"It's quite an outrageous form of conduct," Judge Jones said.

"Taking advantage of women over social media has become more prominent."

Judge Jones said it was important to note there was no demand for money and Cooper did not carry out his threats.

Crown prosecutor Matthew Hynes said Cooper met the two women over Facebook and struck up a friendship with them.

Towards the end of last year Cooper asked the women for nude photographs.

One of the women complied while the second woman did not provide the pictures until Cooper offered her $10,000.

Mr Hynes said Cooper asked for more pictures and when the women declined he threatened to put the photographs on social media.

"There was some persistence involved," Mr Hynes said.

"It was not just one day, it spanned a few days."

Defence barrister Sarah Thompson, instructed by Bamberry Lawyers, said Cooper was depressed and abusing alcohol at the time.

She said Cooper had just been told by his partner she had an affair.

"He turned to excessive drinking and was self-medicating through alcohol," Ms Thompson said.

Ms Thompson said Cooper had now reduced his drinking and rarely used his phone or social media.

She said Cooper worked full-time assembling shower screens and wardrobes.

Cooper is still with his partner, who was not in court this morning.