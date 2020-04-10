Thug strangles his little sister over music

The woman 'saw stars, gasped for air and lost control of her bladder'. Moments later, her sibling tried to throw her into traffic.

A GOLD Coast man strangled his little sister, a nurse, so hard she wet herself and he then tried to throw her into traffic.

Blake Paul Etienne also threatened to kill the 22-year-old woman during a drunken rage attack which was sparked over music and noise.

Etienne cried and looked distressed when he pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court on Thursday to six charges including strangulation, assault occasioning bodily harm and threatening violence.

Judge David Kent sentenced Etienne to three years prison with parole release on Thursday.

The 28-year-old has spent the past 10 months in custody.

Judge Kent said the usual rule upon a guilty plea was to serve 12 months but reduced it to 10 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"You, and everyone else in the prison system is suffering a greater burden than normal and that is a future that feeds into a prison sentence and has always fed into the sentencing process where it is going to be more onerous than usual," he said.

The court was told horrifying details of the prolonged attack on the nurse which started when she arrived at their Southport home from work on June 15 last year.

Etienne was drunk, he berated his sister's appearance and the siblings then got into an argument about music and noise.

The former furniture removalist struggled with his sister and got her onto the floor and was on top of her when he started to squeeze her neck.

"The strangulation was such that she saw stars, gasped for air and lost control of her bladder causing her to urinate a bit," prosecutor Kathleen Christopherson said.

He then threatened to kill her and pinned her to the wall by her throat.

The nurse managed to escape the home and ran into the street.

Ms Christopherson said it was there Etienne placed her in a choke hold.

"He tried to throw her into passing cars and was yelling that if she died, he died too," she said.

The court was told a passer-by tried to intervene but the nurse told him to not to.

The nurse was taken to hospital with soft tissue injuries around her eyes and bruising and redness around her neck.

"The complainant feels a lot of guilt as a result of this offending as he has spent 10 months in custody," Ms Christopherson said.

"The whole event was obviously very upsetting for her and particularly hard for her to live with."

The attack has also caused the nurse to have ringing in her ears.

The court was told Etienne had a furniture removal business which failed early last year which meant he had to move in with his sister.

After losing his company he had been drinking to excess and using recreational drugs.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

