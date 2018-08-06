QLD man allegedly raped woman after Hottest 100 party

A MAN allegedly picked a woman up by the legs, took her to a bedroom and raped her following a Triple J Hottest 100 party, the Southport District Court has heard.

Harley Gene Lewis this morning pleaded not guilty to one count each of rape and sexual assault.

Lewis claims the incident was consensual.

The morning after the encounter, it is alleged Lewis sent the woman a Facebook message which read: "Round two?".

Crown prosecutor, Sarah Lio-Willie, told the court the incident began in the early hours of January 27, 2017 after a Triple J Hottest 100 party.

The jury of seven women and eight men were told the woman, 22, met Lewis on Australia Day at the party and in the early hours of the next morning they began to talk.

After the woman left the toilet, Lewis allegedly blocked the door, picked her up by the legs and carried her to a room.

The court heard once in the bedroom Lewis took off the woman's shorts and bikini bottoms and began to perform oral sex on her.

"He tied her hands up with string he has pulled out of board shorts and put one hand around her neck," Ms Lio-Willie said.

"She was on the bed, naked from the waist down, her hands tied up and one hand around her neck."

Ms Lio-Willie said it is alleged that was when Lewis digitally raped her.

"The trial is (the woman's) story about what was a good Australia Day … listening to Triple J's Hottest 100 … what became memorable for all the wrong reasons," Ms Lio-Willie said.

It is alleged that during the encounter Lewis said to the woman: "Don't tell me what to do or you will suffer the consequences."

Ms Lio-Willie said it is alleged that while the pair were talking at the party, Lewis told the woman his father had murdered someone and that he himself had cut off someone's fingers for "crossing his family".

Ms Lio-Willie said the woman faked an orgasm to stop the ordeal and left.

Her sister heard her crying in a bedroom and took the woman to police.

It is alleged the woman suffered injuries to her upper thighs during the encounter.

Defence barrister Anthony Kimmins, instructed by Potts Lawyers, said Lewis did not deny the pair had a sexual encounter but that it was consensual.

"It is not challenged where Harley Lewis performed an act of oral sex on her," he said.

Mr Kimmins said the woman had been drinking since about midday on Australia Day until at least 2am.

The trial continues.