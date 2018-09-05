Arrow knows he must get stronger

Arrow has taken his shot since leaving Brisbane. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

Arrow has taken his shot since leaving Brisbane. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

TITANS lock Jai Arrow says he has to learn how to look after his body if he is to become one of the elite forwards in the NRL.

Arrow is a leading contender to win the Gold Coast's Paul Broughton Medal at Wednesday night's awards ceremony following a sensational first season at the Titans.

Arrow lobbed on the Gold Coast for the 2018 season desperate to prove he was a genuine starting forward following two years on the bench at the Broncos.

The 23-year-old did that and more, securing a Queensland Origin debut and producing a remarkable run of form in the first half of the season.

The rigours of his first full NRL season, and the ferocity that Arrow plays at, took its toll in the back half of the season and Arrow says he must learn how to pace himself if he is to become a consistent force in 2019.

You could do worse than looking at this bloke for staying fit. (Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

"It has been tough," Arrow said. "The body is a bit sore, battered and bruised. I haven't been at my best in the back end of the year.

"I'm obviously pretty happy with the year. I didn't expect to come down here and play Origin.

"There has been a lot of footy for me this year. It will be good to have a break. I'd like to be there in the finals but it's not the case this year.

"I'll learn how to look after my body a bit better. It was a good learning curve for me.

"I can only get better. Next year I'll be working on how to fix my body and refresh my mind."

While being limited to 21 games, Arrow was the Gold Coast's best player in 2018, but could be challenged for the gong by halfback Ash Taylor and skipper Ryan James.

Taylor only missed one game and produced 22 try-assists while James' form was solid throughout the season and took him to the cusp of a NSW Origin debut.

Prop Jarrod Wallace said Arrow should be in the mix for this award.

"He has had a fantastic year, he should definitely be up there," he said. "He has been a massive part of our team this year.

"We wouldn't have gone half as good if we didn't have him there."

Get 3 months free Sport HD + Entertainment on a 12 month plan and watch every game of every round of the 2018 NRL Telstra Premiership on FOX SPORTS. T & Cs apply. SIGN UP NOW >