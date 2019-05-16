‘Multiple drug overdoses’ after hospital security breach

The incident took place at Robina Hospital last week.

A MAJOR security breach has occurred at Robina Hospital with patients treated for drug overdoses, State Parliament has been told.

Opposition health spokesperson Ros Bates during Question Time asked Health Minister Dr Steven Miles about the incident, which occurred last week.

Ms Bates asked Dr Miles to confirm that "multiple drug overdoses" had occurred at Robina Hospital and patients were taken to intensive care.

Police sniffer dogs were called in as part of a major investigation.

The Bulletin understands up to seven patients may have required treatment, and the incident occurred in a mental health unit.

"I can confirm that there was an incident at Robina, that was investigated by police at the time," Dr Miles said.

"They did identify an empty package that likely did contain a substance that some patients had consumed. All matters are being fully investigated by police and the health service, as is appropriate."

Dr Miles offered to provide Ms Bates with a full briefing on the incident once further information was gathered.

The Bulletin in a series of reports which began in late 2016 revealed a bag of the drug ice had been found on the ground near the Robina Hospital carpark, confirming staff fears that patients are doing deals.

Twelve months later mental health patients were reported to be taking day leave from the hospital to smoke ice in nearby road and train station links used by school students.

Outside the Parliament today, Ms Bates said: "Health Minister Steven Miles was clearly clueless in his vague response to Parliament this morning.

"That's how seriously he takes a major security breach in a mental health ward. He is a fraud, a phony and a failure.

"It's yet another example of our hospital system in crisis under Annastacia Palaszczuk. Gold Coast needs better mental health services, not police sniffer dogs and major police investigations.

"Any investigation into this serious mental health failure needs to be made public."