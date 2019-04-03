No more half measures for winless Titans

Tyrone Roberts has been named to take on the Warriors. Pics Adam Head

Tyrone Roberts has been named to take on the Warriors. Pics Adam Head

THE Titans will be boosted by the return of halves pairing Ash Taylor and Tyrone Roberts in their clash against the Warriors on Friday night.

Taylor has been named in the No.7 jersey in his return from a left quadriceps injury which occurred during the pre-season.

Roberts is expected to partner him at five-eighth as he returns from an Achilles injury suffered during the Round 1 match against Canberra.

Both playmakers will have to make it through a final training session on Thursday but second-rower Kevin Proctor said it was a big boost for the side.

"They will be welcomed back if they do come back in," he said.

"(It means) there's a bit more experience there in the halves. Tyrone with his kicking game and Ash with his kicking game, it's going to be second to none for us."

The Titans will be hoping to turn things around against New Zealand following a 0-3 win-loss record to start the season.

Taylor needs to deliver for the club now. Image: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

"I think we're a bit more desperate (for a win) than them but they'll come out guns blazing this weekend," Proctor said.

"They've had a couple of tough losses.

"They like to play that offload-y kind of footy. We've just got to be on our toes and making sure we're defending it together instead of coming out of the line and trying to solve it ourselves."

Stand-in five-eighth AJ Brimson will shift onto the bench to make room for Roberts while Ryley Jacks has been relegated to the extended squad.

Young prop Moeaki Fotuaika also makes his return into the side after missing last week's game.