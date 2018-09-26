Grandfather rapes granddaughter, 4

A Gold Coast grandfather was found guilty of raping his four-year-old granddaughter.

A GOLD Coast grandfather was found guilty of raping his four-year-old granddaughter two times and indecently touching her another two times.

The man, who legally cannot be named, did not show a visible reaction when the jury of eight women and four men handed down their verdict in the Southport District Court yesterday.

They found him guilty of two counts of rape and two counts of indecent treatment of a child.

He was found not guilty of a third count of rape.

Throughout the two-day trial the balding, grey-haired man has sat slumped in the dock, dressed in jeans and a too-large khaki T-shirt.

The court heard the grandfather raped the four-year-old girl in a bathroom while caring for her.

He also had sexual contact with the girl on two other occasions.

During the trial the court was played a phone conversation between the man and his wife of 43 years.

"I was just touching her and playing and you know mucking around and grabbed her and stuff like that," the man said.

He denied he ever hurt the girl or had intercourse with her.

The incidents came to light after the girl told her other grandmother she had "seen grandpa's doodle".

The girl's mother questioned her daughter, who refused to say what had happened.

It was not until a year later the young girl told her mother about the incidents.

The man is expected to be sentenced next week.