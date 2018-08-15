High speed chase lands former bikie in jail

A FORMER Bandido who led police on a high speed chase across the Gold Coast before being bitten on the groin by a police dog will not be released from prison until September 27.

Police tracked a stolen gold Ford Laser 2001 across the Gold Coast on June 12, starting on Entertainment Drive, Oxenford, about 7.50pm.

It took road spikes, the police helicopter and the dog squad to finally stop Dean more than an hour later in Southport where he was driving on all four rims.

Dean, 33, pleaded guilty today in the Southport Magistrates Court to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and driving while on a disqualified licence.

Magistrate Louise Shepherd sentenced him to 18 months prison with a parole release date on September 27.

"You drove in a dangerous manner for a protracted period of time," she said.

"You put innocent road users in danger."

During the chase the car was tracked by the police helicopter to be driving between 100 and 110km/h on Hooker Blvd, Broadbeach Waters before heading to Southport.

Dean drove the car on the wrong side of the road as he travelled down Government Rd, Labrador, and was driving in excess of 100km/h and through red lights.

It was then that police began to follow the car on the ground as well as in the air.

Police again used the road spikes on Government Rd and punctured the car's front and back driver-side tyres.

Spikes were used for a third time on Brisbane Rd, Arundel, where the wheels began to fall off.

Dean drove the car on its four rims before it came to a stop and ran off into bushland.

A police dog caught up with Dean and bit him in the groin during a struggle.