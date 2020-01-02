Menu
Gold Coast fire crews have rolled into town.
News

Gold Coast fireys in town to relieve local crews

Crystal Jones
by
2nd Jan 2020 2:55 PM
FIREFIGHTERS from the Gold Coast are in town to help relieve local crews.

The Woodgate Rural Fire Brigade announced that a strike team from the Gold Coast had arrived in the region for a few days.

"They were in Woodgate this afternooon having a look around our local fire ground," the Woodgate crew said on Facebook today.

"If you see them, say hello and thanks."

The Gold Coast team said they were wising all fireys well as their crews also prepared to relieve firefighters in New South Wales.

"We wish all of the volunteers from across the region good luck and to be safe," their social media post read. 

bushfires emergency services fires
Bundaberg News Mail

