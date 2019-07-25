Gold Coast developer snaps up 21 lots in Woodgate

BUNDABERG regional councillors have supported the sale of 21 lots at Kinkuna Waters Estate to a Gold Coast based developer.

Chief Executive Officer Steve Johnston has been given the authority to secure the sale of the lots in Woodgate to Paul Griffin Homes.

The motion for the sale was discussed in the council meeting on Tuesday and was moved by Mayor Jack Dempsey, seconded by Cr Jason Bartels, and carried unanimously.

Details of the sale were kept to the confidential section of the meeting.

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokeswoman said the discussion was confidential because the sale price was commercial in confidence before a contract was entered into.

"The properties were previously offered by auction and were passed in,” the spokeswoman said.

"As such, council was in a position to accept an offer by Paul Griffin Homes.

"The lots were originally developed by Isis Shire Council prior to amalgamation on a parcel of land purchased to construct the Woodgate Sewerage Treatment plant at the rear of the property.”

Cr Dempsey said each lot was an average of 2000sq m and had water and sewerage.

"It's a real boost for the Woodgate area to have this level of interest and investment.

"An increased population means increased spending in the local area.”

Paul Griffin Homes was reached for comment but did not respond by deadline.

On Facebook the company shared a Youtube promotional video published by the Bundaberg Regional Council, and commented "one of many reasons to invest in property in Bundaberg.”

The video published in 2017 said "the Bundaberg region is the gateway to great things, a superb natural environment where the coastline meets the country.”

On the company's website it explained that it approaches councils after completing as much of the paperwork as possible.

"We need to check for approvals and guidelines, building permits, and so on,” the company said

"Our council coordinators insist on the paperwork being meticulous, as this will always speed up the process for our clients.”