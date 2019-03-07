‘I hope cancer eats your mind’: Shocking message to real estate

A father-of-two has faced court after he was accused of sending a shocking barrage of emails to his real estate agent, including wishing her a “horrid death.”

A FATHER of two wished his real estate agent a "horrid death" in a barrage of emails he sent to her over a trashed rental property, a court was told.

Michael John Townsend sent more than 32 emails in just 18 days in May 2017 to Warren's Realty because the Mt Warren Park home he had rented was trashed by previous tenants.

"I hope cancer eats your worthless mind and you are forced to watch your children's tears fall upon you," one email said.

In a second email he wished the real estate agent a "horrid death".

Townsend pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court yesterday to using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence.

Judge Catherine Muir convicted Townsend and placed him on a $500 good behaviour bond for 12 months.

"The language you used was unnecessary and demeaning," she said.

Judge Muir said she was "comforted" by the references produced by Townsend and his efforts to seek ongoing counselling.

"I don't expect to see you in this court again," she said.

Townsend, who represented himself in court said he would "never do it again".

He said was angry after the home he had moved into was left a "disgrace" by the previous tenants.

He said there were piles of beer cans on the lawn, holes in the wall and a vacuum cleaner had been emptied at the front door.

Mr Townsend said he was suffering depression at the time and was now seeing a counsellor every two weeks to treat his condition.