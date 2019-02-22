Mystery over ‘unexplained life-threatening head injury’

Police at an Arundel crime scene where a Gold Coast woman received head injuries. Picture: Risa Utama

Police at an Arundel crime scene where a Gold Coast woman received head injuries. Picture: Risa Utama

A WOMAN has been found unconscious with an 'unexplained life-threatening head injury' on a northern Gold Coast driveway.

A person was passing by a unit complex on Arundel's Callistemon Court when they noticed the woman laying on the driveway.

Police say the 37-year-old woman had "an unexplained life-threatening head injury".

Emergency services arrived at the scene about 6.45pm and transported the woman to hospital.

Police are investigating how the woman had got the injuries.

Police at the scene. Picture: Risa Utama

Detectives are asking for dashcam vision taken in Callistemon Court and near Olsen Road.

If you have any information please contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.