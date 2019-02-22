Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police at an Arundel crime scene where a Gold Coast woman received head injuries. Picture: Risa Utama
Police at an Arundel crime scene where a Gold Coast woman received head injuries. Picture: Risa Utama
Crime

Mystery over ‘unexplained life-threatening head injury’

by Emily Halloran
22nd Feb 2019 10:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been found unconscious with an 'unexplained life-threatening head injury' on a northern Gold Coast driveway.

A person was passing by a unit complex on Arundel's Callistemon Court when they noticed the woman laying on the driveway.

Police say the 37-year-old woman had "an unexplained life-threatening head injury".

Emergency services arrived at the scene about 6.45pm and transported the woman to hospital.

Police are investigating how the woman had got the injuries.

Police at the scene. Picture: Risa Utama
Police at the scene. Picture: Risa Utama

Detectives are asking for dashcam vision taken in Callistemon Court and near Olsen Road.

If you have any information please contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks gold coast police

Top Stories

    WEATHER: Oma steals hope of much-needed rain in Bundy

    premium_icon WEATHER: Oma steals hope of much-needed rain in Bundy

    Weather The anticipation for TC Oma has fizzled as the cyclone watch was cancelled overnight, with the Bundaberg forecast drastically changing to reflect its new route.

    • 22nd Feb 2019 9:55 AM
    One of Bundy's biggest businesses plans 50 Kalkie units

    premium_icon One of Bundy's biggest businesses plans 50 Kalkie units

    News Application submitted for a new development of units in Kalkie.

    Magistrate airs Laundromat owners dirty laundry

    premium_icon Magistrate airs Laundromat owners dirty laundry

    Crime The man had doctors notes stating issues with his short term memory

    Bundy's private v public schools: Is it worth it?

    premium_icon Bundy's private v public schools: Is it worth it?

    News Is the cost of private education at schools worth the money?