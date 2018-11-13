Menu
Shots were fired at a Gold Coast house overnight.
Crime

Coast house riddled by bullets in drive-by shooting

by ANDREW POTTS
13th Nov 2018 6:07 AM
A GOLD Coast house has been riddled by bullets in a drive-by shooting overnight as police launch an extensive hunt to find the shooter.

Detectives are investigating the incident, which happened at a Currumbin Waters house on Judeller Road at 7.30pm last night.

A front window and an interior wall were damaged in the shooting, though those inside, including a 27-year-old man, were not hurt.

An unknown person was seen leaving the area in a black coloured vehicle.

Police launched extensive patrols but are yet to find either the person or the vehicle.

Investigations are continuing.

