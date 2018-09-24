Teen assaulted paramedic after ‘bad reaction to vodka’

A TEENAGER who kicked a paramedic during a night out in Surfers Paradise has walked from court ordered to pay $400 in compensation.

Zoe Michelle Camilleri claimed the assault was after she a large amount of vodka which has "a bad reaction" to.

Camilleri, 19, pleaded guilty in Southport Magistrates Court to one count of unlawfully assaulting a public officer who was performing their duties.

Magistrate Mark Howden ordered Camilleri pay the paramedic $400 in compensation and placed her on a $600 good behaviour bond for 12 months.

"This seems to be out of character for you," he said.

The court heard paramedics were trying to treat Camilleri who was drifting in and out of consciousness on Orchid Avenue, Surfers Paradise about 1.35am on July 21.

One of the paramedics attempted to treat her and take her to hospital due to the large amount of alcohol consumed.

That was when Camilleri struck, kicking a paramedic in the leg, causing him to fall backwards.

The paramedic was not injured.

Defence lawyer Joe Wicking, of Howden Saggers Lawyers, said Camilleri was incredibly remorseful for her actions and had written an apology letter to the paramedic.

He said she had been drinking vodka at a party for a friend's birthday.

"She doesn't drink very often and she had a negative reaction to the vodka," Mr Wicking said.

He said Camilleri did not have a recollection of the events.

Camilleri works part-time as a waitress in Sanctuary Cove.