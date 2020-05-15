Gold Coast could be on the move for NRL return

THE Gold Coast Titans could be forced to play home games out of Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane as the NRL scrambles to finalise venues for the revamped season.

The NRL has sounded out Suncorp Stadium about the possibility of hosting Titans home games in a bid to minimise the number of venues it needs to be compliant with strict biosecurity protocols.

The first two rounds of the new-look season were released on Friday without any venues assigned to the games ahead of the May 28 kick-off.

The Cowboys and Titans will clash on Friday, May 29 at what is expected to be the new Townsville Stadium.

But the Titans' Round 4 home game against Wests Tigers on Sunday, June 7 could be hosted at Suncorp instead of the Gold Coast's usual home ground Cbus Super Stadium at Robina.

The NRL is looking to minimise the venues it hirers as it will be implementing stringent measures to mitigate the risk of COVID-19.

That could see the Titans forced an hour up the M1 to play home games.

Bryce Cartwright has been cleared to play in the Titans opening game against the Cowboys. Picture: AAP.

The NRL will next week finalise its stadium arrangements and Titans CEO Steve Mitchell said the club would deal with whatever decision was made.

"We will make it work," he said.

"It's not ideal but the circumstances at the moment aren't normal.

"The playing group, coaches and administration are excited to be back.

"We will make do and get through the challenges we've got in front of us to get back on the paddock.

"We'd love to be playing at home though."

The Cowboys will have two home games to start the new season and will host Cronulla in Round 4 on Saturday, June 6.

The game will be Cowboys fullback Valentine Holmes' first showdown against his former club since he returned from the NFL.