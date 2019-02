A man has died after falling through the roof of a Gold Coast church.

Police were called to the Surfers Paradise church on Hamilton Ave at 2am where a 23-year-old man's body was found.

It is believed the man was climbing on the church's roof and fell through a skylight.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.