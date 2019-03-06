Less talk, more action, from Suns boss

COMBUSTIBLE Gold Coast Suns chairman Tony Cochrane has promised a more low-profile personal approach this season as his team embarks upon a massive rebuild.

Cochrane has been a lightning rod for controversy in his tenure at the Suns, regularly sparring with opposition presidents and providing highly quotable quotes.

But Cochrane said the Suns are intent on building respect within the industry given their lack of achievements so far.

A key plank of the club's new "Challenge Accepted" mantra is "We value doing, not talking", as the club attempts a deliberate transformation.

Cochrane said the Suns had the support of the AFL Commission, which have tipped up to $1 million of extra funding into Gold Coast's academy and personal excellence centre.

But the man who has conducted a running battle against Hawks president Jeff Kennett won't be creating headlines this year.

"We know the challenge that is in front of us. To a man we accept that challenge and we are going to quietly go about our business," Cochrane said.

Tony Cochrane says the footy world will hear less from him. Picture: Jerad Williams

Asked if he was deliberately keeping a lower profile, he said: "We are just trying to find our respectful way in the AFL and we are just going about everything very carefully and very slowly.

"We have made a lot of change and a lot of changes for good. We have done a bit of a reset and put a lot of time and energy into it and the board have a degree of confidence we can build off it.

"Everyone in the entire club for perhaps the first time ever has accepted the challenge. We know the hard task in front of us."

Cochrane famously told Hawthorn in 2016 he did not bluff, demanding an elite player in exchange for Jaeger O'Meara before they finally accepted a suite of draft picks.

The former motor sports administrator has given the Suns valuable profile at a time in which they continue to strive for their first finals appearance.

The club's "Challenge Accepted" catch cry is a reset of "mindset and attitude", according to chief executive Mark Evans, that involves the Suns inspiring the community by their onfield performances and attitudes.