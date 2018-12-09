Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kurrawa the turtle. Picture: Lifesaving Queensland
Kurrawa the turtle. Picture: Lifesaving Queensland
Environment

Turtle rescued on popular beach

by Andrew Potts
9th Dec 2018 1:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN elderly turtle has been rescued from one of the Gold Coast's busiest beaches by lifesavers this morning.

The male turtle, tipped by experts to be aged between 60 and 70 years old, washed up at Broadbeach's Kurrawa Beach in a bad way when it was rescued by clubbies who helped bring the creature ashore.

Clubbies from Kurrawa rescuing the turtle. Picture: Lifesaving Queensland
Clubbies from Kurrawa rescuing the turtle. Picture: Lifesaving Queensland

It took five people to lift the turtle, which the clubbies affectionately named Kurrawa.

Sea World staff were called in and found the turtle was weak and tired and suffering from a sunken belly, mostly likely as a result of eating plastic.

Kurrawa was taken to SeaWorld where he is recovering in a freshwater bath.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks gold coast turtle

Top Stories

    Family home burns to the ground after long dispute

    premium_icon Family home burns to the ground after long dispute

    News A FAMILY home that was the centre of a dispute with Bundaberg Sugar and the lessee has gone up in flames.

    Toyah breakthrough: Manhunt for male nurse

    premium_icon Toyah breakthrough: Manhunt for male nurse

    Crime Male nurse key suspect in murder case

    New fears for plastic ingestion by turtles

    premium_icon New fears for plastic ingestion by turtles

    Environment “The issue is worthy of continued investigation"

    Bundy home engulfed in flames, fireys on scene

    premium_icon Bundy home engulfed in flames, fireys on scene

    Breaking Firefighters work to put out a house fire

    Local Partners