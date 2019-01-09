Menu
Lee Castle started his new business after noticing a hole in the market and a demand for air conditioner cleaners. Photo: Richard Gosling
Health

Why there could be a dead animal in your air conditioner

by Emily Halloran
9th Jan 2019 10:14 AM
DEAD animals and mould are lurking in the air conditioning units of Gold Coast homes - and most owners are blissfully unaware.

That's according to Local Aircon Cleaning and Maintenance owner Lee Castle, who cleans multiple air conditioners daily.

Mr Castle - who regularly finds rat droppings, dead geckos and thick black gunk that's made up of dust, mould and bacteria - said what is out of sight is out of mind

Local Aircon cleaning and Maintenance owner has found some quite disgusting things in aircons in homes such as rats, geckos and plenty of black mould. Photo: Richard Gosling
"The worst I had found was a dead rat," he said.

"It had a really bad odour. I showed the resident after and she was horrified."

Mr Castle said small creatures can easily get trapped in the units.

"They crawl up the drain lines and once they're in, they struggle to get out again," he said.

Mr Castle started his business six months ago after his wife started suffering from asthma and they wondered why she was having breathing problems

A dead rat inside a Gold Coast home’s air conditioner. Photo: Facebook - Local Aircon cleaning
"We got it (the air conditioner) cleaned and it fixed the problem," he said.

"It was hard to get someone around as they were all booked out. So I saw that were was a hole in the market and then it took about 18 months to start up."

Mr Castle is now busy cleaning about 30 to 35 air conditioners in homes and businesses a week.

Lee Castle started his new business after noticing a hole in the market and a demand for air conditioner cleaners. Photo: Richard Gosling
"I recommend homes get theirs done every year and business every six months," he said.

"Most people never get them cleaned and have no idea how bad they really are as they only see the outside that looks white and clean.

"They're not fully aware of what's actually inside."

