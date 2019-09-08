GOLD CLIMBS TALL: The Waves Gold beat club mates to the title

WINNERS: The Waves Gold team: Ava Lane (front), Taylor Kirchner, Natasha Cross, Riley Dallas and Riley Batt (middle), Sandy Baker, Brooke Land, Grace Whaleboat, Kendal Dodd, Kelsie Hansen, Amy Hamilton and Bree Simpson (back).

WINNERS: The Waves Gold team: Ava Lane (front), Taylor Kirchner, Natasha Cross, Riley Dallas and Riley Batt (middle), Sandy Baker, Brooke Land, Grace Whaleboat, Kendal Dodd, Kelsie Hansen, Amy Hamilton and Bree Simpson (back).

NETBALL: The Waves Gold ended this year’s decade just like it started, with a Bundaberg Netball Association Division 1 title.

In a historic day for the club on Saturday night, Gold defeated their club teammates, The Waves Blue, to win 46-35 at the Bundaberg Superpark.

It was the first time in the clubs history that both teams made it but the side that has dominated the top tier in netball in the region came out on top.

The Waves Gold claimed its sixth title in the past 10 years to confirm the team as the best in the past decade.

“Blue was very competitive,” Gold coach Sandy Baker conceded after the match.

“We started well but as time went on we added a bit of momentum and got control of the contest.”

The Waves Gold pulled away in the second quarter before The Waves Blue pulled the margin back to eight at the final change.

The minor premiers, Gold, then scored 13 goals in the final quarter to hold on and win.

Baker said while it was great Blue made it, the focus wasn’t on them in the decider to get the job done.

“We concentrated on ourselves,” she said.

“It didn’t matter who we played against, we just wanted to win.”

Baker said last year’s pain of missing out on a grand final win also inspired the team to success.

She added multiple players shined.

“Brooke Land played well and Kendall Dodd, one of our younger shooters, stood up to the occasion,” Baker said.

“Natasha Cross also played well as captain.”

Baker said she hoped a few of the Blue players would now make the transition to Gold as she expected a few from her side to leave the club.

But everything will be discussed according to Blue coach Sharyn Batt.

She was proud of the side for making the decider but rued the missed chances the side had during the contest.

“All the girls dug their heels in,” Batt said.

“But the difference was both sides got quite a lot of turnovers and they converted a lot more of them than us.”

The second quarter also hurt the side dearly and by the time the side recovered it was too late.

“It was a good game,” Batt said.

“The sideline certainly thought at times it was a closer game than what it was.”

Batt said some girls had indicated they would like to stay with Blue for next season to try to the get the side to an elusive premiership victory.

Talks will happen over the off-season to discuss what will happen.

Regardless, Batt was proud of the team for getting them this far.

“We’re not so much disappointed, the team worked hard to get this far,” she said.

“I’m really proud the side never gave up.

“But the better team won on the day.”

The day, witnessed by a strong crowd, also saw past and former The Waves players turn up from around the state to witness the history unfold.

It was not lost on Baker.

“All were on the sidelines cheering us on and showing how loyal they are to the club,” she said.

“The support from them for the team and where they came from makes us one of the most supported clubs in the league.”

The team will now prepare to celebrate their season next month on October 5 with their club presentation.