The Bundy hotel has received a Gold Award.
Gold award for Bundaberg hotel

30th Jan 2020 2:36 PM
HOTEL franchise group, Choice Hotels Asia-Pac, has announced the winners of its highly coveted Gold Award for 2019 which recognises the top-performing franchisees from across the region.

Bundaberg's Econo Lodge Park Lane has been awarded a Gold Award in recognition of its consistent and exemplary customer service and guest offering throughout 2019.

The Econo Lodge Park Lane team is also now in the running to be recognised in the Choice Hotels Asia-Pac's Hotel of The Year Awards - the group's prestigious annual top award given to one hotel across each of its five brands: Ascend Hotel Collection, Clarion, Quality, Comfort and Econo Lodge.

Trent Fraser, chief executive officer at Choice Hotels Asia-Pac, said recognising and rewarding the hard-work and dedication of franchisees that go above and beyond to deliver an exceptional experience to their customers is imperative in fostering a supportive, collaborative and innovative franchise model.

"Congratulations to the Econo Lodge Park Lane team on your Gold Award win for 2019. The exemplary hospitality service you provide to local guests and your contribution to the broader community is applauded," he said. 

The Hotel of The Year Awards will be announced at the upcoming Choice Hotels Asia-Pac Conference held at the end of February at The Avery rooftop at Crown Entertainment Complex, Melbourne.

The two-day biennial conference will welcome approximately 400 Choice Hotels Asia-Pac franchisees, suppliers and partners and will be hosted by Australian television personality Shelley Craft.

Measured on a 'likelihood to recommend' metric calculated on direct and verified customer feedback, combined with franchisee engagement in Choice Hotels Asia-Pac programs and initiatives such as the Choice Privileges program, corporate social responsibility partnerships, and numerous marketing promotions throughout the year.

The nominees were judged by a panel from the Choice Hotels Asia-Pac executive team.

Following the Hotel of The Year Awards announcement in February, Choice Hotels Asia-Pac winners will enter a global stage, vying for the international Franchisee of The Year awards held at Choice Hotels' Annual Convention in New Orleans in May 2020.

Bundaberg News Mail

