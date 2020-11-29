GOING THE DISTANCE: Why boxer keeps stepping into ring

EYES ON THE PRIZE: Attila Kovacs is coaching Shannan Davey who is hoping to compete in the next Commonwealth Games, after winning his recent state title fight.

EYES ON THE PRIZE: Attila Kovacs is coaching Shannan Davey who is hoping to compete in the next Commonwealth Games, after winning his recent state title fight.

HE’S won five from five fights while at Attila’s Boxing Academy and now Shannan Davey is working to fulfil his dream of becoming a professional boxer.

The former New South Wales champ has just won his first Queensland title and is determined to represent Australia at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

For Davey boxing is more than just a sport, it’s helped him get his life on track and become a career goal.

With seven years in the sport under his belt, Davey said the dedication boxing required was among the reasons he enjoyed boxing.

“I was a troubled kid too, I wasn’t like the best behaved kid when I was young; but boxing’s really pulled me into line,” he said.

“I like it for that reason.

“It’s hard, it’s the hardest sport out there …”

He said it not only kept you fit but also mentally strong.

At the Queensland Championships Davey said in the Friday night bout he controlled the whole fight, stopping his opponent in the third round via TKO.

In the finals on Sunday, Davey said he won each round by unanimous points to bring home the state title.

EYES ON THE PRIZE: Attila Kovacs is coaching Shannan Davey who is hoping to compete in the next Commonwealth Games, after winning his recent state title fight.

A combination of speed, technique, boxing IQ and having coach Attila Kovacs in his corner is what he put his win down to.

Moving to Bundaberg from New South Wales 10 months ago, Davey said he was the NSW Champion in 2017 and had won Golden Gloves competitions but never a Queensland State Title until now.

Under normal circumstances his state championship win would be followed by a national level fight, but the event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

While it’s now somewhat of a waiting game, he’s wasting no time on his Commonwealth Games campaign.

EYES ON THE PRIZE: Attila Kovacs is coaching Shannan Davey who is hoping to compete in the next Commonwealth Games, after winning his recent state title fight.

He’s been training with Attila since moving to the region and while it was hard work, Davey said he loved it.

His coach Kovacs said the past 10 months with the “Golden Boy” had been very good.

“We’ve got someone who is very committed to the sport and he gives more than 100 per cent when he trains and that is what pays off in the end,” he said.

Pleased with Davey’s effort this year, Kovacs said he had won all five fights he’d competed in.

One of the struggles now was finding a sparring partner of his calibre.

Kovacs said for as long as Davey wanted to box, he’d support him.

EYES ON THE PRIZE: Attila Kovacs is coaching Shannan Davey who is hoping to compete in the next Commonwealth Games, after winning his recent state title fight.

Davey said he trains 2–3 times a day, six days a week, constantly mixing it up to ensure he doesn't get bored.

While training, working on skills and sticking to the weight division was important, Kovacs said the biggest focus was motivation.

But that doesn’t seem to be an issue for the young gun.

“[To] get that green and gold on your back, represent your country, fight overseas – that’s what I want,” Davey said.

Hoping to be a professional boxer in the future, Davey said should he win some he’d like to start his own business or a gym.

EYES ON THE PRIZE: Shannan Davey is hoping to compete in the next Commonwealth Games, after winning his recent state title fight.

MORE STORIES