GOING NUTS: New facility for macadamias

THE world is going nuts for nuts, and the demand for Bundy's macadamias has encouraged a new development proposal to process the product.

Macadamias Direct lodged a development application last week seeking a permit to amend an existing warehouse structure located in the Svensson Heights industrial district to process up to 6400t of the product a year.

"The projected forecast (is) for when the facility is operating at maximum capacity,” the application stated.

"It is expected that the facility would receive much lower volumes in the first few years of development.”

The application said produce would consist mostly of "nut in shell” forms, with some product arriving directly from farms with the husk remaining.

"The activity would include the storage and bulk packaging of materials that are grown on external farms,” it said.

The application proposed a dedicated waste storage area, a weigh bridge with drive-over unloading ramp, eight drying silos, four receiving silos and one surge bin, with all hoppers baffled and fitted with "easy let down spirals” to mitigate noise impacts.

"There would be no changes to the existing buildings that are fully enclosed, with the bottom portion of the external walls being concrete tilt-up panel walls,” it said.

"This building design provides sound encapsulation to mitigate the impacts of noise and has been acoustically designed and has treatments to reduce noise. The building also utilises noise attenuation fans to further reduce noise.”

Emissions or "discernible impacts” will be minimal due to the limited scope of production for the proposed facility.

"There is no 'cracking' at this facility. The nuts remain in shell at all times and there is no exposed food product handled or treated at the facility,” the application said.