GOING NUTS: How $361k grant will power Bundy bioenergy

A $361,000 grant under the $5 million Waste to Biofutures Fund has been awarded to Bundaberg Macadamia Processing Pty Ltd to turn waste shells into biofuel. Photo: Mark Cranitch.

A Bundaberg food manufacturer will soon be able to use its own waste macadamia shells to generate bioenergy, under a $1.4 million project co-funded by the State Government.

A $361,000 grant under the $5 million Waste to Biofutures Fund has been awarded to Bundaberg Macadamia Processing Pty Ltd (BMP).

Deputy Premier and Minister for State Development, Local Government, Infrastructure and Planning Steven Miles said waste shells would be processed to produce electricity for use at the new Macadamias Bundaberg plant.

"This project will create eight jobs during construction and on completion early next year, add an additional role to the company's workforce," Mr Miles said.

This processing will also produce hot water for drying the macadamias and create biochar for onsite soil improvement.

Member for Bundaberg Tom Smith said the Palaszczuk Government's grant will support the installation of the combined heat and power equipment.

"Macadamias Australia is just one of Queensland's iconic macadamia nut growers known all over the world but what isn't known is that a process has been developed to turn their shells into clean bioenergy helping to decarbonise their supply chain," Mr Smith said.

"The project aligns with the Government's Advance Queensland innovation initiative and the Biofutures and Resource Recovery industry development strategies set up to support and inspire Queensland businesses.

"The Palaszczuk Government is committed to creating a $1 billion sustainable and export-oriented industrial biotechnology and bioproducts sector here in Queensland that promotes investment and supports jobs.

"It's great to hear about growth and bio-innovation from a company employing so many people in our community."

Director Janelle Gerry said Macadamias Australia is a second-generation family owned and operated agribusiness founded in 1958 and currently employs 64 people.

"Macadamias Australia has over 200,000 macadamia trees and exports macadamia kernel and retail ready products globally as well as into domestic markets," Ms Gerry said.

"We are committed to sustainable production from water use efficiency and carbon sequestration to minimisation of carbon outputs, recycling of by-products and world's best biological control."

She said the project sees sustainability working hand-in-hand with increased productivity and efficiency.

"Macadamias Australia has commissioned Enerbi, a sustainable energy solution company, to complete the innovative project."