Wild macadamia
Going nuts: Macadamia orchard fetches $60m record price

21st Oct 2019 9:46 AM
A FARM north of Bundaberg has sold for almost $60 million.

The Australian Financial Review this morning reports, Belgian sugar producer Finasucre has acquired the large Winfield property.

The site includes 644 hectares of macadamia orchards and 1838 megalitres of secure water licences.

There's been a surge towards macadamia in the Bundaberg region, with many former cane farmers changing to orchards.

TQ Holdings, part of the Finasucre group, which also owns Bundaberg Sugar, reportedly paid $59.2 million.

More details to come.

Amid the surge in demand, many cane farms in and around Bundaberg have been converted to macadamia orchards.

Brussels-based Finasucre, controlled by the influential Lippens family, will add the Winfield macadamia aggregation to its ownership of Bundaberg Sugar and a significant agricultural land holding of almost 20,000 hectares.

agriculture bundaberg macadmia real estate winfield
