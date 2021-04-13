GOING NUTS: $13.3m expansion for local macadamia facility

Bundaberg's Marquis Macadamias facility will undergo a $13.3 million expansion to grow their processing capacity

The cracking of macadamias has boomed around the Bundaberg region and the globe, with the announcement of a $13.3 million expansion of the Marquis Macadamia facility.

Treasurer and Investment Minister Cameron Dick was in Bundaberg on Tuesday to announce the project which is expected to create 40 new jobs and increase the company’s processing capacity by 25 per cent.

The government’s contribution to the project will come from the $175 million Jobs and Regional Growth Fund.

While the government hasn’t put a dollar value on their contribution, a spokesman said the fund can support projects in different ways.

Marquis Macadamias CEO Larry McHugh said Bundaberg’s macadamia industry was “expanding very rapidly”.

“This factory was built in 2011 and at that time it processed 4,000 tonnes, this year it’s going to process 11,000 tonnes,” he said.

“But the industry is growing so rapidly we need to expand and make this a much bigger facility.”

Marquis Macadamias CEO Larry McHugh said the facility would this year process 11,000 tonnes of macadamias.

Mr McHugh said the facility needed more storage capacity and cold storage for the incoming crops.

“This industry is a success story around the world, we export around the world and we’re very proud to be a Bundaberg citizen and try and help the economy here,” he said.

“It’s not just the processing factory that helps the economy, right through the farming sector all the ancillary services for the farming sector, technical services, people who work in our factories and fix machinery in our factories are all important part of the Bundaberg economy.”

Bundaberg MP Tom Smith said the expansion was a “great local story”.

“This is a significant investment in regional manufacturing and innovation that will bring jobs and growth to the Bundaberg region,” he said.

“Doing this will drive local industry, help local workers, and benefit hundreds of local families here in Bundaberg.”

Treasurer Cameron Dick said the government was “delighted” to help contribute to the project.

“Marquis Macadamias are the biggest processor of Macadamias in the world,” he said.

“We are delighted to be contributing to their $13 million expansion to increase the number of jobs and increase the output from this facility.

“This project is very important when it comes to economic recovery in Queensland, we know Queenslanders did it tough in 2020 but now we are seeing the dividend of their hard work.”

