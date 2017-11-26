Going in to Batt for Bundy

INCOMING Member for Bundaberg David Batt says he's looking forward to fighting for Bundaberg.

Speaking to the NewsMail tonight, Mr Batt said news he would enter into state politics was still sinking in.

"It's a bit overwhelming," he said.

"It's an honour the people of Bundaberg have picked me for the seat of Bundaberg."

Mr Batt said he had been a police officer for 23 years and in council for almost a decade where he represented Division 8.

He said he now wanted to take it to the next level.

"That's why I put my hand up," he said.

"I want it to be positive and be about the future."

Mr Batt said he was passionate about helping businesses create jobs, building infrastructure said Bundaberg deserved its fair share.

"I want to fight for Bundaberg's fair share in state parliament," he said.

"I'm looking forward to the ride."

Mr Batt's success means some of Bundaberg will be going to the polls again soon - a by-election will need to be held for Division 8.

Mr Batt said he was looking forward to heading home from mass, having a couple of celebratory drinks and a relax before his next job begins.

He is currently leading the two-party preferred vote at 54% to Miss Donaldson's 45%.

Counting continues.