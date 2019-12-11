Goin’ country: why you should head west this Easter

We've partnered with Tourism and Events Queensland to bring you the best events across the Sunshine State.

Queensland's iconic Outback is the stuff of lore and Australian legend. It is the sunburnt country of Dorothea Mackellar's famous poem; the land of sweeping plains.

If you've always felt drawn to those endless skies and that storied history, make a date for Easter, when rural Queensland gathers in Roma for Easter in the Country (April 9 -13), an opportunity to discover much of what makes this quintessentially Aussie region so unforgettable.

The five-day, Easter weekend festival includes everything from bull riding, and a rodeo, to performances by bush poets and country music singers. What could be more Outback than that?

A crowd favourite every year is the Outback Tucker Under the Stars dinner. This year's dinner will be a gourmet barbecue at the newly upgraded Roma Saleyards. Celebrity chef Matt Golinski will be cooking up a storm, helped out by Glenn Barratt (Wild Canary Bistro) and students from the Roma TAFE campus. Not surprisingly, the theme of the paddock to plate dinner will be "Maranoa Beef" but there will also be a vegetarian option.

There are garden tours and the Country Art Show for some peace and relaxation, or take a stroll through the markets.

If adventure is more your style, take a helicopter transfer to and from the stunning Carnarvon Gorge, or stay in town to watch the high-powered drag racing. Don't miss the Xtreme Bulls event featuring Australia's Elite Bull Riders taking on the Gill Bros famed bucking bulls.

There's plenty to entertain children as well, with miniature train rides, billy cart races and goat races as well as traditional Easter activities, including egg and spoon races, sack races and an Easter egg hunt. Keep your eye out for the Easter Bunny, too.

A highlight of the weekend is Saturday's street parade celebrating the region, with a multitude of floats in all shapes and sizes.

And what's a weekend in the country without some country music? Lee Kernaghan and the Wolfe Brothers feature in a double bill under the stars on Easter Sunday. With 41 Golden Guitars between them, this is a show not to be missed.

