Why Gogglebox star wants to be Bachelorette

Angie and Yvie from Gogglebox for Hit. TV only. Not to run before August 29. Photo credit: Tarsha Hosking / Foxtel.

The witty banter between Angie Kent and Yvie Jones is the highlight of any episode of Gogglebox Australia.

The friends met when Yvie played Mrs Claus and Angie her elf at a shopping centre in the lead-up to Christmas.

A 17-year age gap is no hurdle for the pair who are usually seen on air with a revolving gaggle of dogs including Pomeranian Oscar de la Renta and boxer Sissy.

Gogglebox Australia has been a standout hit for Foxtel and Channel 10 and is set to enter its eighth season.

Tell me how you came to be picked for Gogglebox Australia.

Yvie: A good friend worked on the Blake Garvey edition of The Bachelor Australia and he got the internal (Endemol Shine) email looking for anyone who had big opinions and wasn't afraid to voice them. He thought of me straight away. Angie and I sent a video to the casting lady and we didn't know it at the time but we got cast pretty quickly.

Blake Garvey on The Bachelor

What were your expectations for the show?

Yvie: We thought "if they do it like the British one it will probably be fantastic" but we weren't expecting much. We thought it would die out pretty quick.

How long did it take to get comfortable expressing your opinions on the show?

Angie: Pretty much straight away. We were in our comfort zone. We bounce off each other so well. We got on from day dot.

Gogglebox’s Yvie loves Andrew Winter on Selling Houses Australia. Picture: Tim Hunter.

What are the television shows you have fallen in love with that you didn't watch before Gogglebox?

Yvie: I didn't realise how much I was going to love home renovation and real estate shows - Selling Houses Australia and things like that. I didn't realise I was going to like the Duck Dynasty show either.

Angie: They make us watch so many things that I would never dream of seeing. It is surprising how much you do kind of get into when you're watching with a friend. I'll really get into The Block and even the cooking shows.

Yvie hates Doctor Who (PETER CAPALDI) — (C) BBC — Photographer: Ray Burmiston

Is there a show that if it pops up on the run-sheet that you go "oh no".

Yvie: Absolutely. Doctor Who is an hour of our life we're never getting back again. If I see a Kardashian pop up I go "no, this is absolutely going to kill me".

Angie: I don't like it when they make us watch too many antique shows. What can I say about a freakin' lamp from back in the 1800s - come on!

Angie got into trouble when she called Dave Hughes “ugly” on Gogglebox. Picture: Ian Currie

Sometimes your comments get you into trouble. Earlier this year Dave Hughes got offended when you said he looked ugly.

Angie: That really upset me because it is so not my brand to call someone ugly. I'll say stupid things like "I want to sit on the Prime Minister's face" but to say someone's ugly and to hear it come out of my mouth … it (footage shown) didn't go on to say "but I wouldn't kick him out of bed".

Sophie Monk on The Bachelorette Australia. Picture: Channel 10

Are there any shows you would like to go on?

Angie: I think I would do I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! even though I would get so frightened. I wouldn't do (be a contestant on) The Bachelor Australia but I would do The Bachelorette and the men would fight for me. I couldn't think of anything worse than fighting a bunch of girls for one man.

Yvie: You've heard it here first - Angie for The Bachelorette. The only reality show I would ever do would have to involve me sitting on the lounge with my dogs and drinking wine and I've got that covered.

Angie: We would do Big Brother.

Yvie: I love Big Brother. There's a couch in there and a pool.

Angie and Yvie from Gogglebox. Source: YouTube

Have you got to know more about each other discussing the shows?

Yvie: I've definitely learnt things about our relationship - how strong it can be. Watching really traumatic things and really uplifting things - we have so much in common. I always thought we did have a lot in common but we have so much more than we first thought.

Angie: We really listen to each other. At first after a few wines we'd get into a little bit of a punch-up but now we never do.

Adam and Symon, Gogglebox, Channel 10 and Foxtel

What feedback do you get from viewers?

Yvie: It is very positive 99 per cent of the time. If it is negative we certainly haven't heard much. When you go onto these type of shows you get counselled first. They want to get you ready for the trolls. We had a really in-depth conversation about what we were in for - and it never happened. We have got such beautiful responses from everyone. The show is such a hit because it is so relatable. It is not in any way scripted. It is just fly-on-the-wall.

Angie: A lot of people really feel like we're their friends and that is such a beautiful thing.

Angie and Yvie love Osher Gunsberg

Who are your favourite television stars?

Yvie: I love our comedians like Chrissie Swan and Mishel Laurie and Julia Morris - all of the great funny women in our country.

Angie: And we love Osher (Gunsberg).

Yvie: Oh yes, we love Osher more than the Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants. And Barry du Bois.

It must be exciting for you that Gogglebox has gone on to win four Logies.

Yvie: We don't go to the Logies - that is one thing we're all disappointed in (especially) when we see the latest cast of Married At First Sight there. We get it that they (producers) don't want us to be celebrities in any way but it is an industry awards night and we are in the industry. It would be nice for us to go and celebrate it.

Gogglebox stars Angie Kent and Yvie Jones at the Cosmopolitan Bachelor Of The Year Official Party held at the Coogee Pavilion in Coogee. Picture: Christian Gilles

Opp ortunities must come your way. Do you hope that the show leads to other things?

Angie: Definitely. Yvie and I both had a background in film and TV before the show. Mine was more production and Yvie's was publicity. I've always been into drama and things like that so having a show with Yvie would be great or getting into radio. Australia is our oyster in that sense and I hope that eventually we are allowed to do things.

WATCH: GOGGLEBOX AUSTRALIA, LIFESTYLE TONIGHT AT 7.30PM AND CHANNEL 10, THURSDAY AT 8.30PM