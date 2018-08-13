Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Godolphin trainer Saeed Bin Suroor. Picture: Colleen Petch
Godolphin trainer Saeed Bin Suroor. Picture: Colleen Petch
Horses

Melbourne Cup plan made for Godolphin raider

by INSIDE RUNNING
13th Aug 2018 5:36 PM

THE Melbourne Cup and Caulfield Cup are in the sights of Godolphin trainer Saeed Bin Suroor after his colt Best Solution won the Group 1 Grosser Preis von Berlin at Hoppegarten under a powerful Pat Cosgrave ride.

A trip to Melbourne in the spring remains "the plan" for the son of Kodiact, who produced arguably a career-best when landing the Princess of Wales's Stakes at Newmarket last month.

The trainer could keep Best Solution travelling, with a trip to Australia for the Caulfield Cup and Melbourne Cup a possibility.

"All being well I think that's the plan, but I'll leave that to Saeed, who knows best," Cosgrave said.

FormGuide

Related Items

best solution caulfield cup godolphin grosser preis von berlin melbourne cup pat cosgrave pb lawrence stakes princess of wales stakes saeed bin suroor

Top Stories

    Man refused bail in alleged tomahawk incident

    premium_icon Man refused bail in alleged tomahawk incident

    News Court hears Callum James Dunlop was affected by drugs and alcohol

    Bundy woman new to dog breeding game, wins Ekka prizes

    premium_icon Bundy woman new to dog breeding game, wins Ekka prizes

    Offbeat Katlynn Brader is on the scent of showring success

    • 13th Aug 2018 6:32 PM

    Local Partners