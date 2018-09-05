Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kementari takes out the Randwick Guineas in March.
Kementari takes out the Randwick Guineas in March.
Horses

Godolphin abandons Everest plans for Kementari

5th Sep 2018 2:45 PM

KEMENTARI has been ruled out of contention for The Everest with Godolphin deciding not to pursue a start in the $13 million sprint.

Trainer James Cummings says the four-year-old will step up to 1600m next in the Makybe Diva Stakes at Flemington on Saturday week.

Kementari finished a close second in last Saturday's Group 1 Memsie Stakes won by Humidor.

Cummings said the 1400m race had always been the one that would decide whether Kementari stepped up in distance or was set for the 1200m of The Everest on October 13.

"We had a good chat about it as a team and decided to take it (Everest) off the table for Kementari this spring," Cummings told Sky Sports Radio.

 

Kementari (far left) finished second to surprise winner Humidor (right) in the Memsie Stakes. Picture: AAP
Kementari (far left) finished second to surprise winner Humidor (right) in the Memsie Stakes. Picture: AAP

 

"The Memsie was always going to be the race we walked away from to make the decision, Everest or not.

"He will be nominated for Makybe Diva next Saturday."

There are two slots left for The Everest held by the Australian Turf Club and a group headed by Max Whitby.

 

FormGuide

Related Items

godolphin kementari makybe diva the everest

Top Stories

    Harry has the need for speed

    premium_icon Harry has the need for speed

    Sport THEY say good things come in threes and that is true for Bundaberg's Harry Thwaite.

    Louise on hunt for Bundy musos to donate time

    premium_icon Louise on hunt for Bundy musos to donate time

    Community Convoy to bring much-needed hay, donations and fun

    • 5th Sep 2018 2:05 PM
    GALLERY: Agnes Water's quirky bus house up for sale

    GALLERY: Agnes Water's quirky bus house up for sale

    Property Could this be one of the funkiest properties in Queensland?

    Local Partners