God helps drug dealing party boy change his ways

Callum Leo Christopher Grimmond is off to jail for drug dealing.

Callum Leo Christopher Grimmond is off to jail for drug dealing.

A DRUG dealing southeast Queensland party boy plans to swap life in the fast lane for a Christian youth ministry role on the other side of the country.

But Callum Leo Christopher Grimmond will need to serve 14 months in prison before he takes the righteous path over in Perth.

The 29-year-old former Rockhampton local faced Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday, pleading guilty to a raft of offences including multiple counts of dealing a dangerous drug and one of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The court heard Grimmond was busted with $10,000 cash, almost 300 MDMA capsules, methamphetamine and cocaine during police searches of the Ipswich ABN holder's home and vehicle in December and March.

He also twice gave police a fake name and UK driver's licence - once during the drug investigation and once when he was caught driving while disqualified.

During Wednesday's sentencing, the court heard he was using drugs and selling them and that his path to self-destruction started in 2014 during a visit to the UK and that it got worse when his grandmother died some years later.

He would go out multiple times a week and take large amounts of MDMA and cocaine.

Since March, he had entered drug rehab and was now living with his devout Christian family who had a no-nonsense attitude to him breaking the law.

In sentencing Grimmond to a maximum 4.5 years in jail, Justice Soraya Ryan noted the defendant planned to move to Perth once released from jail to take up the offer of joining a youth ministry.

She also commented on his decision to cook and sell jams and chutneys to help his church support people who are homeless.

However, Justice Ryan said all of this would come to nothing if he did not kick his drug habit.

"It is a matter for you now - if you are going to continue taking drugs you are going to come back here," Justice Ryan said, taking into account his early guilty plea.

"I have shown you some form of leniency here today but you need to ensure that you leave the drug taking behind."

With time served, Grimmond will be eligible for parole in October 2020. - NewsRegional