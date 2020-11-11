Menu
ON A MISSION: A goat flew across the country to provide milk for a local man. Picture: Richard Serong / File
Goat made history flying cross country en route to Bundy

Crystal Jones
11th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
IT WAS the year 1946 and a goat made history on her way to Bundaberg.

Carina Bambina, a prize stud Swiss saanen goat, was flown from Sydney to Brisbane with a very special mission in mind.

It was the very first time a goat travelled on a routine airfreight flight.

Carina Bambina was milked at Archerfield, before being put on a train at Roma St to arrive in Bundaberg.

Her milk was said to be needed by an invalid man.

Carina Bambina was not the only four-legged creature to make the news in Bundaberg's past - to read more, check out this list of 10 times cows made the news in the region.

goats local history offbeat news
