Go yellow for cancer in August

BUNDABERG is set to turn yellow next month to celebrate 31 years of Daffodil Day.

Cancer Council is urging residents to jump on board the fundraising campaign by supporting wherever possible.

"Daffodil Day is one of Queensland's most iconic events, bringing hope and joy into the lives of locals affected by cancer,” Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan said.

"The daffodil is the international symbol of hope - with every daffodil sold, we can reach out and support all Queenslanders, all cancers.

"We're calling on communities right across the sunshine state to show they care in 2017 by wearing a pin for someone they know or volunteering to sell daffodils locally.

Dougal bears hide amongst the Daffodils are hitting the town to raise money for the Cancer Council. Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail Paul Donaldson BUN250816DAFF1

Daffodil Day will be ongoing during the entire month of August, with the official date falling on Friday, August 25.

This year more than 2500 volunteers are expected to staff more than 280 volunteer sites across the state.

To find out more, to volunteer or buy merchandise visit daffodilday.com.au.