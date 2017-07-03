Go vegan, it won't cost earth

HOW DAIRY: Mat Grills at The Journey is taking 20c off vegan coffees.

A BARGARA cafe is putting its vegan ethos into practice by offering discounts to customers who order non-dairy milk in their coffee.

The Journey, which opened in December, operates under the banner "Health, Adventure, Compassion”.

The motto captures owner Mat Grills' passion for long distance running and the vegan diet.

"As we are super passionate about health and believe in a plant based way of living, we will be offering a 20c discount to every coffee made on a plant mylk (soy, almond, coconut, almond),” Mr Grills said.

"This is to encourage others to try something new, and benefit everyone already changing (their) lives with something as simple as not choosing dairy.”