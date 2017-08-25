Go local in support of our local businesses

MEMBER for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson has encouraged locals to go local, spend local, and put their support behind local small business.

The Queensland Government Go Local state-wide campaign kicked off this week, encouraging Queenslanders to think local when making a purchase.

"We all know the role small businesses play in our local Bundaberg community,” Ms Donaldson said.

"They don't just provide products and services, they are the supporters of our local clubs and community groups, not to mention some of our best local employers.

"Where you choose to spend your money can have a direct impact on economic growth.”

Ms Donaldson said the campaign also complemented the government's recently released Buy Queensland Policy that aims to give businesses a better crack at government procurement contracts.

Small business owners can access information and online resources via the Go Local hub at business.qld.gov.au/golocal.