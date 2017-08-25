25°
Go, go gadgets at robotic challenge

25th Aug 2017 7:25 AM
ROBOTICS: Sharon State School's Bryce Hedges and Dermott Chapman at the Bundaberg Secondary and Primary Robotics and Coding Challenge at CQUniversity Bundaberg.
ROBOTICS: Sharon State School's Bryce Hedges and Dermott Chapman at the Bundaberg Secondary and Primary Robotics and Coding Challenge at CQUniversity Bundaberg. Mike Knott BUN240817ROBOTICS6

SCHOOL rivalry was at fever pitch yesterday when 25 teams comprising about 100 students gathered for a Lego robotics and game coding challenge at CQUniversity.

Among the organisers of the event was Sharon State School teacher Shontelle Lewis, a CQUni Learning Management graduate and current Masters of Education student recently named winner of the Lego Education Teacher Award.

Ms Lewis said the maze and labyrinth theme of the challenge could be applied across a range of categories.

"For example, two of the Sharon State School teams have designed mazes for their presentations,” she said.

"A parent has helped with the cutting of plywood and the kids have been decorating. The children designed the mazes themselves, including measurements.

"We will also be showcasing a video entry from a primary school in Billund, Denmark, in the Pre-recorded documentary category.”

In the live narrative and live news report categories, students programed robots to act out scripted stories or news reports.

In the dance category, the robot's moves were choreographed to match a musical item.

The coding presentation categories enabled entrants to showcase games they had designed across different gaming platforms.

Ms Lewis said the secondary invention category was an open-ended opportunity for teams to present and discuss a technological project.

Topics:  challenge cquni robotics school

