Go from drab to fab with Bundy interior designer

INTERIOR HELP: Natalie Greer has set up a new Bundaberg interior design business to help people design their homes.

A BUNDABERG woman is on a mission to change the way you live, she wants to help you change the boring and drab to attractive and affordable.

Natalie Greer has an eye for detail and a passion for interiors and for creating affordable, lasting styling solutions for homes and businesses.

She believes every room in every home has something to offer and it's just a matter of capturing it and her business MonoHome is here to help.

Miss Greer is a interior stylist with a diploma of interior design and specialises in creating unique, beautiful spaces.

She said no matter the budget or the area she can help create something unique and inspirational.

From residential renovations to new builds, she knows how to get the most out of your property and prides herself on pushing the boundaries of design to suit each clients specific needs.

"It's about creating nice spaces on a budget,” she said.

"A lot of people assume it may be expensive but with Kmart and Target these days it's so easy.”

Designing is all about reflecting ones personal mind and interest Miss Greer said.

And it's as easy as one, two, three with the help of the internet and MonoHome's estyling packages.

"People can pop online and fill out the questionnaire which will help me design it for them,” she said.

"Then there's two options - one where they source the furniture themselves, good on a budget.

"Or two, where I do it all for them, including sourcing the items.”

Miss Greer said there were a number of key things to remember when it came to interior design and making it assessable to everyone.

"Having less of something makes a stronger statement than overwhelming the senses with too much all at once,” she said.

And she said to remember every family was different, so when considering the interior of your home you have to consider your individual requirements.

To find out more about Bundaberg's MonoHome go to www.monohome.com.au.