Go back in time at Tegege this weekend

FROM a time when brooms started life as a plant in the ground; when blokes were blokes and tractors required cranking, the Tegege Yesteryear Rally is back in town this weekend.

Kicking off from 8.30am tomorrow and Sunday, the rally is a celebration of all corners of rural nostalgia.

"This year we're celebrating 100 years of the Fordson (tractor),” Bundaberg Yesteryear Machinery Society secretary Desiree Heale said.

Local Bill Rodman will demonstrate his broom-making machine - "we've had to grow the bush first,” vice president George Baldry said.

Vintage cars, trucks and tractors, household memorabilia, goat milking, a whip cracking competition and novelty events are just some of the joys on offer over the weekend.

"There's a tractor pull and another event where you've got the tractor in low gear and a bucket on your head, and it's a race to reach the spot,” Mr Baldry said.

OLD TRACTORS: Paul Irwin, Ian Bidgood and John Dudley chat about the machines at the Tegege Yesteryear Rally. Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail Paul Donaldson BUN090416RAL12

Billy tea and damper will be the order of the day and tonight a "bush dinner” of pit-roasted silverside, pork and "seven kinds of vegetables” at 6.30pm will be followed by fireworks at 8pm.

There will also be a spinning wheel with Easter prizes and an auction of farm supplies donated by local businesses, as well as rides and slides for the kids.

This year floods have prevented some favourites from the Rockhampton and Mackay regions from attending, including the blacksmith and light horse displays, but there will be plenty for everyone from the greenest city slicker to the oldest farm hand.

"We've been doing it ten years and still haven't seen everything,” Mr Baldry said.

TEGEGE YESTERYEAR RALLY

WHERE: Tegege Hall, corner Flagstone and Rosedale Rds

WHEN: Saturday 8.30am-8pm and Sunday 8.30am-1pm

COST: Adults $5, primary school children free

PHONE: 4156 1438