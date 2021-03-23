GLOVES ARE ON: The Bundy youngsters eager for upcoming bout

Fitness, technique, strength and heart - that's a winning combination for Attila Boxing Academy coach Attila Kovacs.

Having spent years in the industry and training eager boxers Kovacs has three novice boxers heading to Brisbane this week for their shot at victory.

Competing in the Boxing Queensland Novice Titles this weekend from the local boxing academy is Max Blanch, 17, Tony Phan, 13 and Kurt Robinson, 17.

Shaping up for the welterweight division at the titles will be Max's second time stepping into the ring.

He said his boxing journey started with fitness and once he stepped into the ring his love for the sport grew.

Max is eager for the upcoming bout and has been training two to three times a week.

Similar sentiments was expressed by Tony and Kurt who train three to four times per week and are now just days away from their first fight.

Tony said he was excited to be in the 46kg division after about 7 months of training at the local boxing academy.

His favourite aspect is sparring - both "punching people in the face" and even copping some hits himself.

Kurt said while he was a little bit nervous, he was looking forward to titles where he'll be fighting in the 69kg division.

Coach Kovacs said the three youngsters had been training hard and giving it 100 per cent and that everyone had the opportunity to become a champion.

Kovacs said boxing was the most rewarding sports because once you step in the ring, you've only got yourself to rely on.

"If you make a mistake, you get punched in the head," he said.

"You own every win for yourself and can be very proud of [yourself]."

BOXING: Tony Phan, Kurt Robinson and Max Blanch from the Attila Boxing Academy will travel to Brisbane for their chance at victory in the Novice Titles.

Kovacs said it took courage to step into the boxing ring.

The local coach is looking forward to the titles next weekend with each of the boxing expecting to have a fight.

He said age, weight and experience were the three factors taken into consideration when finding opponents for the match.

