GREAT SCOTT: Jeremy Scott rode his bike through some of the most extreme climates on earth. He's due to visit Mackay in coming days.
Lifestyle

Globe trekking adventurer drops by Mackay to tell his tale

18th Sep 2018 7:06 AM
A RENOWNED cyclist who rode around the globe with a hole in his heart will drop by Mackay this week to meet the region's residents.

Adventurer Jeremy Scott embarked on a round-the-world expedition on his bike in October, 2011.

He covered a massive 51,916 kilometres solo on his ride from London to New Zealand.

Mr Scott's escapades, the subject of a book, include wrestling with a would-be camera thief in Uzbekistan and choking on fumes while riding through Chinese coal-mining towns, to camping beside beautiful lakes and hots springs in Japan and New Zealand.

Mackay Regional Council councillor Fran Mann said the council's libraries were lucky enough to have Mr Scott visiting Dudley Denny City Library on Wednesday at 10am.

"He's written an inspirational book about this journey called The Long Road from a Broken Heart and we are fortunate to have him speaking at the library and doing a book signing," Cr Mann said.

"It a beautiful book with some amazing stories and stunning photos taken by Jeremy while on the road, so it's well worth grabbing a copy if you are looking for some motivation.

"The really inspirational thing about Jeremy is that, as someone who underwent life-saving heart surgery as a child, he's dedicated his life to both inspiring people and raising money for the New Zealand, Australian and British Heart Foundations.

"So far he's raised more than $50,000 for the Heart Foundations and a percentage of all his book sales goes towards this cause."

Everyone is welcome to come along to Mr Scott's talk. No bookings are required.

