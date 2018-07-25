Menu
EROSION IMPACT: Woodgate Beach and Theodolite Creek Recreational Users Association secretary Rob James and the group are very concerned with the erosion at Woodgate Beach, safety fears being of paramount concern. Photo taken on Monday, 6 October 2014. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail
News

GLOBAL WARMING: Rising sea levels spark council action plan

Tahlia Stehbens
by
25th Jul 2018 10:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Bundaberg council yesterday appointed 18 residents from across the region as members of its Coastal Hazard Adaptation Strategy community reference group.

Environment portfolio spokesman Cr Bill Trevor said the practice of establishing similar reference groups in the past had proven invaluable for council.

"In instances like this when we are dealing with historical facts in relation to the dynamics of our coastline, where better to get reliable information and to test proposed solutions than with people holding first-hand knowledge through living within the project area?” he said.

"The members come from locations across the region including Moore Park Beach, Innes Park, Elliott Heads, Bargara, Burnett Heads, Mon Repos and Woodgate Beach.

"Areas of Woodgate Beach are also currently involved as a trial site in a Shoreline Erosion Management Plan project and the findings from this study will easily transpose into the broader CHAS project.

"In broad terms the CHAS will explore the expectation that many coastal communities will face significant erosion and possible inundation as sea levels rise in the coming decades.''

