Global tourism conference to be streamed from Bundy

The Global Eco Asia-Pacific Tourism Conference will be live streamed from Bundaberg next month. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

A GLOBAL eco-tourism conference will be live streamed from the Bundaberg region after the council was among the first to sign up as a satellite node for the event.

With the constraints on travel associated with COVID-19, the Global Eco Asia-Pacific Tourism Conference will, for the first time, offer a live streamed program from December 1 to 3.

In a mini-conference style event, Bundaberg will be one of five locations to host a conference satellite node across the country.

Keynote speakers together with local speakers, interactive session times and networking events are some of the Bundaberg region program highlights.

The three day live streaming event will kick off with a breakfast launch event on Tuesday December 1.

The online event offers an opportunity for local people to access the interstate conference who may not otherwise have the time or funds to attend.

Attendees will hear about leading practices in eco- and sustainable tourism, conservation, protected area management, planning and development, marketing, Indigenous and community engagement, architecture and design, philanthropy, sustainable destination management and climate action.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said it was an exciting opportunity for the local tourism industry.

“Eco destination certification is an important goal the Bundaberg Region is working towards so it’s fantastic to have this opportunity to play this role in the Global Eco Conference,” he said.

“We are so blessed here in the Bundaberg Region with a wide variety of natural wonders which also means there are countless tourism operators and initiatives that would meet the requirements of being eco certified.

“As a satellite node all local operators and businesses now have this valuable opportunity to attend the global eco-tourism conference free of charge.

“The conference is an opportunity to learn more about the benefits of eco-tourism and how are local tourism industry can be best promoted as being authentic, sustainable and environmentally responsible.”

Bundaberg Regional Council was offered a spot as a satellite node for the global eco-tourism conference as an area currently seeking Eco Destination certification through Eco-tourism Australia.

Eco-tourism Australia holds internationally recognised guidelines for environmentally sustainable destinations.

The Eco Destination certification is designed to assure visitors that a destination is backed by a strong, well-managed commitment to sustainable practices and is capable of delivering high-quality nature-based tourism experiences.

Bundaberg Regional Council has applied for Eco Destination certification and must now work through the assessment process of sustainability criteria.

As the region meets criteria it will gain points towards certification.

Chief Executive of Eco-tourism Australia Rod Hillman said he was thrilled that Bundaberg will be hosting a satellite node event.

“This is the first time the event will be produced in a digital format and we are all very excited about the possibilities and opportunities,” he said.

Interested businesses and tourism operators within the Bundaberg region can register to take part in Bundaberg’s global eco-tourism conference satellite node to learn more about certification here.

The theme for the 2020 Global Eco Asia-Pacific Tourism Conference is: “Revolution, Driving Evolution”.

For more information visit the Global Eco website.

