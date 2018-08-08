Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
International music superstar Katy Perry was spotted on the Sunshine Coast yesterday going on a whale watching tour.
International music superstar Katy Perry was spotted on the Sunshine Coast yesterday going on a whale watching tour. Instagram
News

Global superstar Katy Perry spotted on the Coast

Matty Holdsworth
by
8th Aug 2018 8:55 AM | Updated: 9:15 AM

INTERNATIONAL pop music superstar Katy Perry has been spotted in Mooloolaba.

The global icon is currently touring Australia part of her Witness tour and has two upcoming shows at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre today and Friday.

Despite attempts to go incognito, the celebrity was seen boarding Wild One at the Wharf Precinct.

Judging by her Instagram feed, she had a whale of a time.

Perry swam with whales and snorkeled with turtles at Mudjimba. She was said to have an "awesome" time. 

International music superstar Katy Perry was spotted on the Sunshine Coast yesterday going on a whale watching tour.
International music superstar Katy Perry was spotted on the Sunshine Coast yesterday going on a whale watching tour. Instagram

 

Her entourage consisted of hair stylist Rick Henry, yoga instructor Chaubot, videographer and photographer Tim Sekiguchi, make-up artist Michael Anthony and personal assistant Tamra Natisin.

If you were lucky enough to get a glimpse of the music royalty or even get a photo with her, send it to matty.holdsworth@scnews.com.au.

International music superstar Katy Perry was spotted on the Sunshine Coast yesterday going on a whale watching tour.
International music superstar Katy Perry was spotted on the Sunshine Coast yesterday going on a whale watching tour. Instagram

 

headphones

Related Items

celebrity editors picks katy perry mooloolaba sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    ‘How does it feel to know you’re going to die?’

    ‘How does it feel to know you’re going to die?’

    News Young reporter Amanda Lindhout was aware of the risks, but three days after entering Somalia, she and her friend Nigel Brennan were seized.

    FRACK OFF: Growers' rare opportunity to stop gas practice

    premium_icon FRACK OFF: Growers' rare opportunity to stop gas practice

    News Bundy Fruit and Veg Growers seize on once-in-decade chance

    LETTERS: Cashless card, roads, nuts and the regions

    LETTERS: Cashless card, roads, nuts and the regions

    Letters to the Editor Send your letters to editorial@news-mail.com.au

    'Is it a bit low?': Magistrate questions drink driving laws

    premium_icon 'Is it a bit low?': Magistrate questions drink driving laws

    Crime Magistrate wonders if blood alcohol limit is 'a bit low'

    Local Partners